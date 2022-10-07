Natural gas generator will support new fire station on Medgar Evers Blvd.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joined members of the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) along with Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey and representatives of Atmos Energy to unveil the Department’s newest safety and reliability measure, a natural gas backup generator made possible by an Atmos Energy rebate program.

When the City of Jackson built a new fire station at 4445 Medgar Evers Boulevard, as part of the construction, they installed a 125KW generator that qualified for a $25,000 rebate from the Atmos Energy Innovations Program.

The JFD also received a $4,600 rebate from the Atmos Energy SmartChoice Program for the installation of energy efficient natural gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, 90% AFUE natural gas furnaces, smart thermostats, and cooking equipment.

The total value of JFD’s rebate is $29,600, and the Department will save over $2,000 a year in utility costs.

Mayor Lumumba expressed his gratitude to Atmos Energy for their commitment to the City of Jackson through their rebate program.

“A natural gas backup generator will allow the Jackson Fire Department to continue serving the public in emergencies despite weather conditions,” the Mayor said. “This will provide us the reliability and safety our residents deserve.”

Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens says the rebate program was an important factor in purchasing the equipment.

“The motto of the Jackson Fire Department is always ready, and backup generators are key components to help us maintain a state of readiness within our infrastructures in the event of a power outage,” said Chief Owens. ”We appreciate Atmos Energy for their continued support of the Jackson Fire Department in our efforts to better serve the City of Jackson.”

Matt Davidson, President of Atmos Energy’s Mississippi Division, said Mississippi is vulnerable to many of the primary causes of power outages, including strong thunderstorms, snow and ice storms, and hurricanes.

“Backup power is crucial to providing critical services during an emergency,” Davidson added. “Atmos Energy is proud to support the Jackson Fire Department in its readiness efforts to protect our community.”

PSC Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said power outages can be dangerous, especially for First Responders, preventing them from responding to emergencies in a timely manner.

“We are happy that the Jackson Fire Department has taken advantage of Atmos Energy’s program and we know that their preparedness efforts will positively benefit the local community and the Department, allowing them to operate to their full potential in the aftermath of an extreme event,” Commissioner Bailey said. “We appreciate the efforts of Atmos Energy for ensuring critical services are provided with reliable sources of energy, even when the power is out.”