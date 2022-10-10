Council agreed to pay company $4.8 million for work they have provided since April.

Last week, the City of Jackson announced that after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation, Richard’s Disposal would cease all city-wide garbage collection.

In a statement, the city said that Richard’s Disposal, the low bidder for the waste management contract by $12 million, was issued a fully executed emergency contract by the Mayor that has yet to be ratified by the Jackson City Council. Thus, since the contract had not been ratified, the work was not being compensated.

“Since April 1, 2022, the contractor has satisfactorily fulfilled all obligations and the outstanding invoices due for garbage collection over the past six months exceeds four million dollars,” the statement from the Mayor’s office continued. “The work stoppage directly affects 70 local employees who were unemployed or underemployed at the time they were hired by Richard’s. Additionally, the contractor employs a local security company that operates around the clock to protect vehicles and equipment.”

“I would like to thank Richard’s Disposal, their 70 local employees, and Mr. Alvin Richard for their dedicated service over the past six months,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “They have met all the obligations of their executed contract and have gone above and beyond the terms of the agreement. It is unfortunate that the Jackson City Council has failed to ratify the executed contract and allow for payment for services rendered. The citizens of Jackson have paid and continue to pay for the solid waste collection, and they have received the services but, due to inaction by the Jackson City Council, my administration is legally unable to pay Richard’s for services rendered. My thoughts and prayers are with the 70 local employees and their families who are facing unemployment as we approach the holiday season.”

WAPT reported on Friday that the city has reached an agreement with Richard’s Disposal that will continue garbage collection for residents. The city of Jackson agreed to pay $4.8 million for garbage collection.

However, despite the temporary agreement, the ongoing matter has not been resolved. The owner of Richard’s Disposal, Alvin Richard, told WAPT that there is no permanent contract in place.

“We’re glad that we got this temporary settlement, but it’s not over with,” John Walker, Attorney for Richard’s disposal said. “And people need to understand that. This is just a lull in the storm.”