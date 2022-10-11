Former Mississippi officials will discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges during ‘Moving Mississippi Forward.’

On Thursday, October 13th, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott will attend the University of Mississippi’s “Moving Mississippi Forward” to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving the state and the country in a positive direction.

“Moving Mississippi Forward” is sponsored by the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence and the Lott Leadership Institute, both on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford. The event will take place at 11 a.m. in the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics and is free and open to the public.

Anna Kathryn Dwyer, program manager for the Trent Lott Leadership Institute, said the purpose behind this event is to have students hear from past political leaders who are from Mississippi with hopes of empowering young minds to adapt to their surroundings, lead others graciously and learn from the experiences of others.

“The main objective is to learn from Senator Lott and Governor Barbour’s experiences in their respective offices,” Dwyer continued

Tyler Biggs, Associate Director of External Operations at the Manufacturing Institute, said both speakers can shed a broad perspective on the topics presented.

“Both Governor Barbour and Senator Lott are proven leaders in public policy and government,” Biggs said. “The expertise that each of them brings to the table is sure to enlighten the minds of those present and influence their thinking about current issues of public concern.”

Barbour served as governor from 2004 to 2012.

After two consecutive terms as Governor of Mississippi, including two years as the Chairman of the Republican Governors Association, Barbour resumed lobbying as a senior partner at BGR Group.

Lott went to Capitol Hill in 1968 to work as an administrative assistant for Representative William Colmer. When Colmer retired in 1972, Lott succeeded him and served eight terms in the House. He was then elected to the U.S. Senate in 1988 where he rose to be the Senate Majority Leader.