The nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), announced on Tuesday that it has endorsed Mike Ezell for election to the United States House of Representatives to represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

The endorsement is issued from NFIB FedPAC, NFIB’s political action committee.

Dawn McVea, NFIB Mississippi State Director, said that Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is a valued southern Mississippi law enforcement officer who knows the important role small businesses play in the community.

“He has pledged to work on small business issues in Congress, including scaling back burdensome government regulations and addressing supply chain disruptions that are deterring small business productivity,” McVea said. “We are confident that he will promote a pro-growth policy agenda and will be a strong voice for small business owners. We are proud to endorse him today.”

“We know Mike Ezell will be a pro-small business Member of Congress,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB Senior National Political Director. “He has the experience and knowledge needed to support small businesses and we look forward to working with him.”

In the July 28th Primary Runoff Election, the NFIB endorsed Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04). Palazzo lost to Ezell in that runoff.

“Small business owners in Mississippi know how important it is to have representatives in Congress that promote pro-small business policies,” said the NFIB Mississippi State Director in July. “Both Rep. Michael Guest and Rep. Steven Palazzo have proven to be advocates of the state’s small businesses with a 100% voting record for the 117th Congress.”

Ezell, a Republican, faces Democrat nominee Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson on the November 8th ballot.