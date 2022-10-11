No other institution of higher learning in the state offers full-tuition scholarships for all qualified students from Mississippi.

Starting with those enrolling at Mississippi College (MC) for the Fall 2023 semester, eligible students from Mississippi who receive the Leland Speed Scholarship will pay no tuition after all federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are first applied.

The scholarship was named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, Leland Rhymes Speed.

MC President Blake Thompson said the scholarship reflects the “incredible devotion” Speed had for Mississippi College.

“Leland was well known for giving back to his community and his home state,” Thompson said. “He is leaving a legacy that will provide generations of young people in Mississippi the opportunity to attend Mississippi College.”

The deadline to apply for the Leland Speed Scholarship at Mississippi College for the 2023-24 academic year is Thursday, December 1.

To receive the Speed Scholarship, you must:

Be a resident of Mississippi.

Be admitted to MC by December 1, 2022.

Pay the housing fee by January 23, 2023.

Live on campus in an MC residence hall.

Fill out the federal and state aid applications.

For more information about the Leland Speed Scholarship, visit MC’s website.