MML is expecting more than 450 municipal officials at its conference.

From October 13-14, 2022, the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) is holding its annual Small Town Conference in Flowood to give municipal elected officials, particularly those from the smaller cities and towns, the opportunity to meet together and share ideas about challenges unique to their communities.

According to MML, the 2022 Small Town Conference will feature a round of Certified Municipal Official education sessions before attendees convene for four general session presentations over the two-day event.

Speakers at the conference will include:

Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White.

First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves.

Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) Director Sally Doty.

“MML members will also hear presentations on active shooter events and cybersecurity for small cities and towns,” MML said in a release.

MML President Mayor Carolyn McAdams of Greenwood said the excellent participation in the

Small Town Conference exemplifies Mississippi’s local elected officials’ commitment to the

continuation of their education.

“Citizens everywhere should be heartened to know that their officials desire to be as informed, educated and prepared as possible in order to best serve their constituents,” McAdams continued.