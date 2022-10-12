The web ad features a song saying it’s time for Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson to go.

The Republican nominee in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District race has released a social media ad ahead of the November Midterm Election featuring a song titled “Bye, Bye Bennie” that says it is time for Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson to go.

Brian Flowers’ campaign posted the web ad on his Facebook page recently.

The Flowers ad starts by using Thompson’s own words about how in many Mississippi counties he represents communities do not have a Wal-Mart, Walgreens or in some, a doctor.

“Let me tell you a story about the man, Bennie T. He wanted to serve in Congress. Said he would bring prosperity,” the song begins. “After 30 years of waiting, Bennie’s people are still poor. Food and gas prices rising, now Bennie’s raising taxes more.”

The song then breaks into the chorus, which says:

Bye, bye Bennie.

It’s time for you to go.

We supported you for decades,

But we have nothing much to show.

Bye, bye Bennie.

Start heading for the door.

We’ve been last for generations

We won’t sacrifice one more.

The song goes on to note that Thompson has millions in campaign funds and hits the incumbent Congressman on the Delta and metro area flooding, illegal immigration crisis at the Southern border, rising crime rates, and lack of jobs in the area.

Spread across the screen as the song plays are images from around the 2nd District as well as news clippings highlighting the problems facing the district and the country since Thompson has been in office.

Republican candidate Flowers is by all metrics a longshot to win the race versus the incumbent Democrat Thompson on November 8th. In the 2020 election between the two, Thompson bested Flowers with relative ease, winning 66% of the vote. However, it was the closest margin of victory for Thompson in many years.

Congressman Thompson is currently the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and is also serving as the chair of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.