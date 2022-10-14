The Mississippi 2nd District Democrat chairs Speaker Pelosi’s select January 6th Committee.

In what was thought to be the last hearing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s U.S. House committee appointed to investigate the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, members of that committee voted to continue their work and subpoena former President Donald Trump.

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson chairs Pelosi’s select committee.

Thompson said the committee has an obligation to seek Trump’s testimony, adding that Trump is “the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6th.”

“The need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact finding. This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable,” Thompson said at the hearing.

We have left no doubt, none, that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of January 6th. Trump is not above the law! pic.twitter.com/dOD8FRhrGy — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 14, 2022

You can watch the full hearing below.