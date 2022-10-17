The Insurance Department reports that there have been 9 heating-related fire deaths so far in 2022.

As temperatures are set to take a dive in the Magnolia State this week, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is reminding citizens to take precautions and be aware when using space heaters and other heating equipment.

“Many Mississippians will soon turn on central heat or plug in space heaters for the first time in months,” said Commissioner Chaney who is also the State Fire Marshal. “Remember to keep clothes, drapes, and anything else combustible at least 3 feet away from all heating equipment, especially space heaters.”

The Insurance Department reports that there have been nine heating-related fire deaths so far in 2022, out of 52 fire deaths statewide.

There were 84 fire deaths statewide in 2021. Fifteen of those were heating-related.

As cooler temperatures return, Chaney says you should check the safety of your heating equipment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following heating fire safety tips: