Listen to Part 2 of BPF’s visit with Jack and Elizabeth Coleman.

Recently, Bigger Pie Forum sat down with energy and electricity experts Jack and Elizabeth Coleman to discuss the energy industry at the regulatory and policy making levels.

Part 1 of the discussion with the Colemans can be heard here.

BPF continued the conversation on what Mississippi can do to prevent an energy and electricity crisis from coming here in Part 2 of their visit.

You can hear Part 2 of BPF’s discussion with the Colemans below.

###

Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum – Promoting market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.