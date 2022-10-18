Some 45 full-time employees will work from the newly constructed 38,457-square-foot building in DeSoto County.

Entergy Mississippi has announced the opening of a $16.6 million facility to serve as its hub for customer service, distribution operations and storm response in DeSoto County.

The company says the DeSoto Service Center is strategically positioned to serve Entergy Mississippi customers in DeSoto County, including the following cities: Hernando, Horn Lake, Nesbit, Southaven, Walls, and parts of Olive Branch.

Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi President and CEO, said this investment places them at the center of their DeSoto County service territory, which will help them operate with greater resiliency and improve reliability in the area.

“As the community continues to grow, this site will provide the space we need to work with large equipment and a geographical advantage to quickly respond to customers,” Fisackerly said.

According to Entergy MS, about 45 full-time employees will work from the newly constructed 38,457-square-foot building, which will include local engineering, customer service and operations departments.

A materials warehouse and service yard are also onsite.

PSC Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said that while the generation, transmission and distribution of reliable, affordable electricity is the foundation of the provision of essential utility services, new technologies and expanded customer expectations require investments in all elements of the electricity value chain.

“The addition of this facility will allow Entergy Mississippi to minimize interruptions to their power systems and continue adding value to the communities it serves,” Commissioner Bailey added.



PSC Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley agreed.

“This investment and opening in DeSoto county is a major step toward Entergy’s continued commitment to bring the highest quality of customer service to those they provide electricity,” Presley said.