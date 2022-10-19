The alliance is led by the United Nations and Fitch, as well as others, say their agenda on lending and investments, does not align with U.S. economic interests.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today that she and 18 other Attorneys General have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations’ (UN) Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).

The banks include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.

“The Net-Zero Banking Alliance’s political agenda does not align with American economic interests,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “These banks need to understand that they are accountable to American laws and investors, not UN bureaucrats and UN standards.”

Some of the interrogatories within the civil investigative demands include: