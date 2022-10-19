This is the second year in a row, and the second time in MS Manufacturers Association history, that a woman will serve in this position.

On Tuesday, Jane Moss, Chief Financial Officer of Viking Range, LLC in Greenwood, was named the Mississippi Manufacturers Association’s (MMA) Chairwoman of the Board. Moss’ term is one year. She replaces Pat Thomasson as Chairwoman of the Board.

Moss said it is an honor and a privilege to have been chosen by her peers to serve as Chair of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association for the upcoming year.

“During its 71-year history, MMA has been a united and clear voice of the industry and has worked tirelessly to strengthen the global competitiveness of Mississippi-based manufacturing,” Moss said. “Manufacturing provides job opportunities and economic growth to the people of Mississippi, and we are fortunate to have MMA as a resource that empowers manufacturers to grow and thrive here.”

MMA President and CEO John McKay said the new Chairwoman of the Board plays a vital role in the state’s manufacturing industry and leads one of the biggest brands in Mississippi.

“She brings a wealth of experience to this position, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to address the challenges facing manufacturers,” McKay said.