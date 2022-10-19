The MSGOP has also revived its Women’s Initiative to encourage women to become more involved in the party, run for office.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Republican Party (MSGOP) held a press conference to announce a Minority Outreach Committee and a revived Women’s Initiative.

Speakers at the event included MSGOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux, Outreach Committee members Jamar Dawson and Keith Davis, Outreach Committee Chairman Rodney Hall, Jr., and Women’s Initiative (WIN-R) Chair Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Other Republican elected officials and party leaders were also in attendance.

Bordeaux said that when he became Chairman of state Republican Party, he was asked to grow the party and reach into communities all across Mississippi.

“Today is the beginning of us doing that,” Bordeaux said.

During the Trump Administration, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the former President’s campaign focused heavily on making inroads into minority communities across the country, so much so that black and Hispanic unemployment levels saw historic lows while minority community wealth grew.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is continuing this push and has committed to helping Mississippi with these efforts. McDaniel says the RNC will be housing a new community center at the Mississippi Republican Headquarters in Jackson, allowing a space where community members can learn more about the party and get involved.

“The Republican Party is the party for freedom and opportunity for all, and we’re excited to announce our continued investment to grow our party alongside the Mississippi Republican Party,” RNC Chairwoman McDaniel said in a statement. “Our new community center will provide a space for members of the community to learn more about what the Republican Party has to offer and how we will keep fighting for Mississippians, both at home and in Washington, D.C.”

Following the press conference, Chairman Bordeaux spoke with Y’all Politics about the day’s announcements, reiterating that regardless of one’s race or zip code, Republican values are Mississippi values.



“For the Mississippi Republican Party, obviously today shows a commitment that we are wanting to go to all Mississippians and remind them that the values of the Mississippi Republican Party are the values of Mississippians, regardless of where you come from, what you look like, where your zip code is, or your financial situation,” Bordeaux said.

Outreach Committee Chairman Rodney Hall, Jr., also spoke with the press. He said that this is a huge opportunity, not only to grow the Republican Party but to show that the GOP is for the people in the minority community.



“This isn’t about a rebranding; this isn’t about a changing of values. Really it’s about opening the door and saying, ‘Hey, your values are our values,’ and we’re going to meet you wherever you are and say, ‘Hey, let’s have the conversation and see where we align on the issues,'” Hall said.

“I understand the distrust, especially when it comes to the status quo of politics,” Hall continued. “That’s the issue. We’re coming together to say, ‘Hey, there’s a lot that we agree with, there’s a lot that we’re aligned with. Let’s work together and bridge this divide so that we can be stronger.'”

The Outreach Committee Chairman said that this is not a short-term fix, but rather something he and the MSGOP want to engrain throughout the state, making it a long-standing commitment within minority communities across Mississippi.

Attorney General Fitch, who will serve as the Women’s Initiative Chair, said that the WIN-R program will help Republican women translate their conservative values into conservative action by running for office.



“With the Biden Administration trying to tell Mississippians how to raise our children — labeling parents at school board meetings terrorists, chipping away at hard-fought equality for girls’ sports — Republican women’s voices are needed now more than ever,” AG Fitch said at the press conference.

“Today is an important day, we’re kicking off the WIN-R Program, the Women’s Initiative for Republican women,” Fitch said. “To have women in the Republican Party come in and learn about campaigning, being a part of a campaign, running for office, providing resources and tools, because Republican women are so important to our growth, our party, our philosophy, our communities, our state. And this is an opportunity to bring this program back better, stronger and have women involved.”

You can watch the full press conference below.