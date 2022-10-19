The South Mississippi Republican says he’ll fight the radical left’s agenda, help get country back on right track.

Mike Ezell, the Republican nominee in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District has released, his latest campaign ad titled “Now” three weeks ahead of the November 8th Midterm Election.

Ezell won the GOP Primary after a runoff with incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

In the ad, the Jackson County Sheriff says every election is about the future and this year there is much at stake.

“I’m running for Congress because we’ve got to get our country back on the right track with conservative policies and principles,” Ezell says, adding that he will use his 40 years of law enforcement experience to secure the Southern U.S. border, restore law and order, and fight “the radical left’s agenda.”

You can watch the ad below.

Ezell is well positioned to win the South Mississippi seat. Earlier this week, Y’all Politics reported on the latest round of campaign finance reports which showed that Ezell has raised over $800,000 this cycle and has roughly $114,000 cash on hand heading into the November election.

Ezell will face Democrat nominee Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson on the General Election ballot.