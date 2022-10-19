The DOJ awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.

Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of $1.0 million awarded through the COPS Hiring program.

School districts can utilize SVPP grants for things such as coordination with local law enforcement; security enhancements, emergency preparedness and technology upgrades, and/or other actions to improve security in schools and school grounds.

SVPP funds totaling $3,014,865 for Mississippi include:

Chickasaw County School District – $498,744

Lauderdale County School District – $498,744

Union County School District – $495,753

Hollandale School District – $468,750

Yazoo County School District – $366,618

Leland School District – $346,500

Newton City Schools – $339,756

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive grant program that provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers and deputies to enhance community policing and crime prevention.

The COPS Hiring Program grants worth $1,017,469 are awarded to:

City of Natchez – $768,319

Holmes County Consolidated School District – $125,000

City of Picayune – $124,150

Another $468,367 in Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funds will also be directed to Mississippi. CPD grants, used to support creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities, have been awarded to:

City of Jackson – $174,000

University of Mississippi Medical Center – $160,000

Forrest County – $74,999

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Ridgeland – $58,000

Senator Wicker said these federal grants will help districts across Mississippi improve security and coordination with law enforcement.

“I look forward to seeing these funds enacted and a safer future for our state’s students,” Wicker said.

Senator Hyde-Smith said rising crime rates across the country affect everyone whether in urban, suburban, or rural areas. As a result, local law enforcement, including those assigned to protect schools, face unrelenting pressures.

“These COPS grants are intended to help ease those burdens and promote safer communities,” Hyde-Smith continued.