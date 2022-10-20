The Mississippi Economic Council’s event will give attendees a look ahead to the 2023 legislative session.

Governor Tate Reeves will kick off the 2022 Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob Mississippi when it gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

This marks the 21st year of Hobnob. In addition to Gov. Reeves, guests will hear from Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn as we look ahead to the 2023 legislative session.

Also speaking are Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Secretary of State Michael Watson, State Auditor Shad White, State Treasurer David McRae, Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

Hobnob Mississippi will also highlight young professionals from across Mississippi as part of MEC’s Mississippi Talent Initiative, which focuses on creating opportunities for increasing the number of highly skilled young professionals in the state. This panel will discuss how Mississippi can build on our state’s advantages.

Hobnob will also feature a special celebration of the Mississippi Economic Council being honored as the State Chamber of the Year for 2022 by the National Association of State Chambers, as well as other updates on great things happening across the state.

The day starts with registration at 8:30 a.m. The political speaking will kick off at 9:30 a.m. as Gov. Reeves will open the slate of political speakers at 9:35. Hobnob’s famous lunch buffet featuring Mississippi-raised fried catfish, bar-b-que chicken and all the fixings will be served at 12:15 p.m.

“Hobnob has long been one of MEC’s most popular events,” said Scott Waller, MEC President and CEO. “This year we will celebrate the contributions of young professionals across the state, as well as a look to the future.

“We are excited to have our statewide elected officials speaking. Hobnob is always a great opportunity to connect business, political, and community leaders from across Mississippi.”

To register or for more information visit www.mec.ms.

2022 MEC Hobnob Agenda

8:30 a.m. – Registration

9:30 a.m. – Hobnob Kickoff & Welcome

9:35 – Political Speaking, Young Professionals Panel, Special Presentations

12:15 p.m. – Hobnob Luncheon

Planned Order of Statewide Speakers (Begins at 9:35)

Governor Tate Reeves

Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney

State Auditor Shad White

State Treasurer David McRae

Secretary of State Michael Watson

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann

###

Release from MEC.