On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert Maverick Vargo was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of threatening the President of the United States, interstate communications with a threat, and influencing a federal official by threat.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on October 11, 2022, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office in Washington, D.C. received a letter from Vargo containing threats to kill the Mississippi Congressman, his family, President Biden, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

The letter alluded to “Anthrax,” and contained what appeared to be a white powder. Following an investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Material Response Team, the white powder accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard.

The letter specifically referenced Congressman Thompson’s role with the House January 6 Select Committee. The following is an excerpt from the letter:

“Im going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.” The letter goes on to state, “You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US .”

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Protective Service Bureau and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

“The total maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 25 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said. “Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.”