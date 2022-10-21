The contract represents the continuation of DoD contracts dating from 2019 for the company to produce uniform items for the military services.

On Friday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) praised a $10.8 million contract award to Golden Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Tishomingo County to produce trousers for the U.S. Army and Navy.

The contract represents the continuation of Department of Defense contracts dating from 2019 for the Golden-based company to produce uniform items for the military services.

The new contract award is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with an Oct. 23, 2023, ordering period end date.

The Defense Logistics Agency issued the $10.8 million through FY2023-2024 defense working capital appropriations.

Senator Wicker said Golden Manufacturing Co. has a strong track record of providing quality uniforms to the U.S. military, and he appreciates that the Department of Defense has recognized those contributions.

“This contract award will help to keep Mississippians employed and our service members equipped with the basic necessities they need to do their jobs,” Wicker continued.

Senator Hyde-Smith said Golden Manufacturing’s exemplary track record of producing quality uniforms for servicemen and women is a point of pride in Mississippi.

“This contract extension will allow its talented workers to continue to provide Mississippi- and American-made garments for our troops,” Hyde-Smith added.

Golden Manufacturing received a similar contract in 2021. The contract represented the second one-year extension to the original $15.9 million award issued in 2019 to provide various trousers for the Department of Defense.