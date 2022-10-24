DPS has reported around 100,000 people have downloaded the app and over 51,000 residents have signed up for the digital driver’s license.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. The program was launched in 2021 on Apple and Android phones through an app that can be downloaded by smart phone users.

This app creates a digital version of a driver’s license and will allow the user to control their identity through the free app on their smartphone.

Mississippi is one of 10 states that have embraced the mobile identification program.

The ID on the app, called Mississippi Mobile ID, can be used interchangeably with a physical ID.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

According to the Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Mobile ID offers several advantages over physical identification, including convenience, security, and privacy. Mississippi Mobile ID gives residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID.

It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would usually show their driver’s license. Mississippi Mobile ID also expands residents’ ability to provide proof of identity online. Residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID also protects residents’ private data by allowing them to choose what information they share for age-verified transactions.

With upcoming elections, this ID availability can help hundreds of thousands of Mississippians cast a ballot at the polls.