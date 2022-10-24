The Mississippi Enterprise for Technology President and CEO glad Mississippi, Gulf Coast has a seat at the table.

The Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET) today announced that its President and CEO Davis Pace has been named a member of the American Enterprise Institute’s prestigious Leadership Network.

Established in 1938, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) is a Washington-based, public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world.

The Leadership Network is an exclusive, invitation-only policy education and professional development program for state-based leaders in the public, private and non-profit sectors. Pace will continue as MSET President and CEO.

In his position at MSET, Pace works to grow Stennis Space Center, the Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. He joined MSET in 2021 after nearly a decade in Washington, D.C., on and off Capitol Hill, with a focus on technology, telecommunications, and cybersecurity issues. While on Capitol Hill, he served as senior staff for the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) under Ranking Member Michael McCaul (TX), Legislative Director to then-Rep. John Ratcliffe preceding his cabinet level appointment as Director of National Intelligence, and various other advisory roles to Members of Congress.

In these roles, Pace successfully led the effort to incentivize technology development and manufacturing in the U.S., led the charge to reorganize the U.S. State Department’s standards setting, cyber security, and emerging technology initiatives, and spearheaded critical reforms in cyber defense at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and information systems.

Pace now leads MSET, a non-profit formed through a joint effort between the State of Mississippi, NASA, and the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning that facilitates regional economic development by leveraging the resources of Stennis Space Center, the State, and the region.

MSET promotes growth in existing industry, stimulates new business, and attracts high-tech companies to the region by providing companies crucial business and technology-related services, opportunities for partnerships and collaboration, entrepreneurial resources, and access to state and federal technology portfolios.

At MSET, Pace is a leader in the development of Mississippi’s aerospace and defense community through MSET’s relationships with NASA, the Navy, the Mississippi Development Authority, and Mississippi’s R-1 universities.

Of his new role at AEI, Pace said it is good for MSET, the Coast, and Mississippi for him to have a seat at the table.

“The Leadership Network is a unique opportunity to connect with impressive folks from across the U.S. MSET and the State of Mississippi having a seat at the table will raise the profile of our organization and open new opportunities to better serve the Gulf Coast, our State, and the country” Pace said.

As part of his new role in AEI’s Leadership Network, Pace attended an October summit in Washington, D.C. where thought leaders from around the country gathered with AEI’s scholars, with the goal of advancing effective public policy that increases opportunity for all Americans.

