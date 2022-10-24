Taylor is executive director of the Mississippi Cable Telecommunications Association.

Web Heidelberg has retired from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) and TJ Taylor was nominated in the same meeting to fill the unexpired term of Edmond Hughes.

Heidelberg served on the MDAH Board of Trustees for twelve years. He has been an active leader in preservation, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage Trust and the Mississippi Historical Society. Heidelberg served as the president of the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association in 2011, and has served on the National Register of Historic Places Review Board since 2012. He was involved in the restoration of several properties in the Hattiesburg community, including Saenger Theater and the Forrest County Courthouse.

“Web’s continued dedication to preserving our state’s historic resources is both remarkable and unwavering,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “He and his wife, Michelle, will be greatly missed by his board colleagues and the MDAH staff.”

TJ Taylor is executive director of the Mississippi Cable Telecommunications Association. He formerly served as counsel, policy advisor, and policy director for House Speaker Philip Gunn. In 2020, Speaker Gunn appointed Taylor to the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

Taylor’s nomination will be submitted to the Mississippi Senate for confirmation.

“TJ has a strong interest in our state’s history and has even made history as a member of the Flag Commission,” said MDAH board president Spence Flatgard. “He is highly regarded by our state’s leadership, and I am thrilled he has agreed to join our Board.”

Taylor earned his juris doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law and is a member of the Mississippi Bar. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Historical Society.

Members of the MDAH board serve six-year terms and must be confirmed by the state senate. Other members of the board of trustees of the Department of Archives and History are Hilda Cope Povall of Cleveland, vice president; Carter Burns of Natchez; Kimberly Campbell of Madison; Nancy Carpenter of Columbus; Betsey Hamilton of New Albany; and Mark Keenum of Starkville.

The board also reviewed plans for MDAH sites in Natchez—the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College. MDAH will renovate and expand the visitors center at Grand Village, working closely with Tribal partners and the Natchez community to develop new interpretation at the site.

MDAH will restore the buildings at Historic Jefferson College and create an interpretive center sharing the nationally significant history of the Natchez region. MDAH is working with the Historic Natchez Foundation, National Park Service, Mississippi State University, Tulane University, and other colleges in the region to develop a historic preservation field school at the site. The field school will offer hands-on training in preservation skills that are in high demand.

The Mississippi Legislature has provided $8 million for the MDAH sites in Natchez, and the department is seeking additional funding from federal, local, and private sources.