Jim Beckett resigned on September 22 when he was appointed as Executive Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

On Monday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced he has declared a special election to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 23 due to the resignation of Jim Beckett on September 22, 2022.

The election will be held January 10, 2023, and the deadline for candidates to qualify is November 21.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, then a runoff

election will be held on January 31, 2023.

In September, Governor Reeves announced three new appointments, including Beckett’s appointment as Executive Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff (MPUS).

“Each of these individuals being appointed today have a long track record of distinguished public service,” Governor Reeves said. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and greatly look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in their new roles.”

Beckett had served in the Mississippi House since 2004.

During his tenure, he served on many House committees and held a variety chairmanships over the year, including in the House Public Utilities Committee, Congressional Redistricting Committee and Legislative Reapportionment Committee.

Beckett ran unopposed in the last two election cycles.