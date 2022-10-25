The incumbent Republican Congressman will face Democrat Shuwaski Young on November 8th.

Mississippi 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, has released a new ad just two weeks from the November 8th Midterm Elections.

The ad, titled “Fighting for Our Values,” starts by saying Mississippi has a congressman who fights for the people in the state every day.

“Michael Guest has the conservative record we can count on,” the ad continues. “Fighting crime to make our communities safer. Protecting the right to life and all of our constitutional rights. Fighting Biden’s far left agenda. Working to secure the border to protect us and to put America first.”

Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in two weeks after having been pushed into a Republican Primary runoff earlier this year.

You can watch the full ad below.