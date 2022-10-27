The Mayors of Gulfport, Natchez, Pass Christian and Pascagoula attended the kickoff along with other state and local leaders.

On Monday, State Representative Charles Busby, a Republican, officially launched his campaign to be the next Southern District Transportation Commissioner in Mississippi.

Over 100 attendees representing cities and towns across the southern district converged on Ocean Springs for a fundraiser and campaign kickoff event hosted by fellow State Representative Hank Zuber.

Busby, the current chairman of the House Transportation Committee, announced he would seek the seat in August, saying at the time that his decision to run was based on what he believed was the best way for him to continue to support the state while putting his experience to use for the people of Mississippi.

Busby is a licensed contractor, professional engineer and business owner with nearly 40 years of experience.

Among the local and state officials gathered at Monday’s event were:

Jackson County Sheriff and 4th Congressional District Republican nominee Mike Ezell

Mayor of Gulfport Billy Hewes

Mayor of Natchez Dan Gibson

Mayor of Pass Christian Jim Rafferty

Mayor of Pascagoula Jay Willis

State Senator Brice Wiggins

State Senator Mike Seymour

State Senator Scott DeLano

State Representative Shane Barnett

State Representative Kevin Felsher

State Representative Doug McLeod

In addition, various county supervisors, aldermen, city councilmen, and local Republican leaders from throughout the 27-county district were in attendance.

Busby has represented House District 111 for three terms, winning the seat back for Republicans in 2009 when he defeated one term Democrat Brandon Jones for the Jackson County seat.

Tom King, the current Southern District Transportation Commissioner, has not publicly said he would not be seeking re-election in 2023 as of yet. However, it is strongly believed that the 75-year-old incumbent who has held the seat for three terms will not run in next year’s statewide elections.