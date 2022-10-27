The wreck occurred in Yazoo County. Barbour is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has confirmed that former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was involved in a single vehicle accident Wednesday evening which required him to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Therese Apel with Darkhorse Press first reported this story.

The accident occurred in Yazoo County, Mississippi. Barbour was the driver at the time of the accident.

According to a report from the Associated Press in ABC News, the Yazoo County Sheriff said “Barbour told emergency responders that a dog ran out in front of him, and the former governor swerved and hit a culvert. The BMW SUV ended up on its side. Barbour was wearing a seat belt, and the airbag deployed, Sheriff said.”

MHP says Barbour is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The former Governor celebrated his 75th birthday just last week. He served as Governor from 2004 until 2012