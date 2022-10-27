Miss. Senators welcome improvement for Columbus-based internal waterway.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) celebrated a $6.1 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to improve infrastructure and expand capacity at the Lowndes County Port in Columbus.

The grant was issued by the Maritime Administration through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

Senator Wicker said Mississippi’s ports and waterways are vital elements to transportation and commerce in our state.

“These water-to-rail infrastructure investments will significantly improve the Lowndes County Ports’ capabilities and keep Mississippi moving,” Wicker added.

Senator Hyde-Smith said this grant gives the Lowndes County Port Authority resources to implement West Bank Port improvements that are essential to moving more goods and services more efficiently.

“These appropriated funds will help to expand the capacity of the port in many ways, including construction of a new rail spur that gives the port more options for transferring cargo and improving the functionality of this facility,” Hyde-Smith continued.