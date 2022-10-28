Project brings service to over 13,500 locations in portions of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Pontotoc, Webster, & Yalobusha counties.

On Thursday, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined representatives from NT Spark and local officials to celebrate the completion of NT Spark’s broadband project.

NT Spark’s completed broadband project brings service to over 13,500 locations in portions of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Pontotoc, Webster, and Yalobusha counties.

PSC Commissioner Presley said he worked to secure over $14,650,000 in state and federal funds for the project. He said the completion of Natchez Trace’s broadband buildout is another extraordinary milestone for rural Mississippi.

“I am proud to have worked with the NT Spark leadership, manager and board, and their hardworking employees to reach this moment. I won’t stop fighting until every home on every back road in Mississippi has affordable, high-speed internet service,” Commissioner Presley said.

Residents who would like to sign up for service with NT Spark or inquire about

service availability at their address should call (662) 345-4120 or visit here.

NT Spark is a subsidiary of Natchez Trace Electric Power Association.

“We are so proud to announce that our mainline construction is complete! With the opening of the first feeders in the Calhoun City district, NT Spark has achieved its commitment to reach all its 12,000 members with gigabit-speed fiber to the home, a project that began in September 2020 in the wake of the pandemic,” NT Spark said in a Facebook post.

“Just a little over 2 years later, NT Spark has completed its full system build on time and has connected more than 4,000 subscribers to high-speed internet to date,” the Facebook post continued. “We will continue to open remaining Calhoun City zones throughout the remainder of 2022 and early 2023.”