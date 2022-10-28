The two lawmakers received the prestigious award from NFIB for their efforts on the behalf of small businesses.

The Guardian of Small Business Award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on lawmakers in recognition of their efforts to support small businesses. The NFIB Mississippi Leadership Council, an advisory board comprised of NFIB members, voted to present the award to Senator Josh Harkins and Representative Trey Lamar for their outstanding leadership on small business issues.

“Senator Harkins serves as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee which is instrumental in setting tax policy for Mississippi,” NFIB State Director Dawn McVea said. “He brings his small business background to the table when considering state tax policy. He understands that a simple, flat, and fair tax code will help small businesses grow and thrive. Since entering the legislature, Senator Harkins has supported a business-friendly environment in Mississippi that allows the most flexibility and is free of overly burdensome regulations.

“As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Representative Lamar has played a crucial role in setting tax policy for the state of Mississippi,” McVea said. “He worked tirelessly this term to help small business owners in a number of ways, from COVID-19 recovery grants to recent tax reform legislation. Representative Lamar understands when small business owners are able to grow, the Mississippi economy grows, too.

McVea said that Senator Harkins and Representative Lamar have shown that they clearly understand the challenges facing Main Street Mississippi, adding that they worked tirelessly to create and maintain an environment that allows small businesses to grow and create jobs.”

NFIB is Mississippi’s and the nation’s leading small business advocac y organization. To learn more about NFIB in Mississippi, visit www.NFIB.com/MS.