Construction on LHA 9 is scheduled to begin in December 2022.

On Friday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) praised the award of a $2.4 billion contract modification from the Department of the Navy to Ingalls Shipbuilding to construct LHA 9, a large-deck America-class amphibious assault ship.

Ingalls announced that with the LHA 9 contract modification, the total value of the award from the Department of the Navy comes to $3.2 billion.

“Ingalls shipbuilders are ready to build the Navy’s newest LHA,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson. “We understand how important this work is, and consider it an honor to be given the opportunity to deliver this capability to the fleet. We value our partnership with the Navy and all of our critical supplier partners.”

Senator Wicker said this is excellent news for both the fine shipbuilders at Ingalls and the future of our fleet, and most importantly our national security.

“Amphibious assault ships provide a critical capability to our Navy and Marines and, they are a vital deterrent against China. We will need to keep this momentum going as we work to expand our Navy and keep our country safe in the decades ahead,” Wicker added.

Senator Hyde-Smith said the talented shipbuilders at Ingalls continue to make impressive headway in their mission to build the next generation of Navy ships.

“This modification to the latest contract will ensure Ingalls has what it needs to finish construction of this amphibious assault ship and provide the Navy with another highly effective warship,” Hyde-Smith continued.