Participants discuss effect of inflation, high energy prices on agriculture.

Last week, the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) and the Mississippi Energy Institute (MEI) hosted a roundtable discussion with Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.

The roundtable discussion focused on the impact of high energy prices on agriculture and the knock-on effect on inflation, which is currently at 40-year highs.

In Mississippi, 17% of the state’s workforce is directly or indirectly employed by agriculture, making it the state’s largest industry by revenue.

“Mississippi farmers in 2021 saw a record high production value for their harvest; however, this production value was offset by higher operating costs due to inflation,” CEA said in a release.

Congressman Guest said the rising cost of energy is leading to higher prices for everything — impacting families across our state as they struggle to purchase gas and groceries.

“To combat these high costs, I am fighting for strong domestic energy policies through my work in Congress,” Guest said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Consumer Energy Alliance, the Mississippi Energy Institute, and other experts on these issues toward our common goal of bringing down energy costs and securing our nation’s energy independence.”

Patrick Sullivan, President of Mississippi Energy Institute, said bad energy policy results in less energy and higher energy bills.

“As farmers, businesses and households are suffering through high prices, it’s important for all to better understand the causes of today’s economic suffering,” Sullivan said. “Nationally, a more informed public may help avoid challenges in the future.”

CEA Vice President and Gulf Coast Director Kaitlin Hammons said one of the negative impacts of high energy prices is the energy costs that farmers and others in agriculture absorb increases prices for commodities, or squeezes family farmers who are already facing economic hardships.

“Mississippi and other Gulf States contribute to America’s economy through the offshore energy industry, which has been under attack by aggressive activists and some political leaders,” Hammons said. “Farmers, families and small businesses are the collateral damage, as higher costs for fertilizer, diesel, gasoline and propane add more inflationary pressure to a nation reeling from it. CEA thanks Congressman Guest for his commitment to making energy affordable and reliable.”