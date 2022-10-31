Reeves says the Golden Triangle project will be the biggest such economic development investment in state history.

Governor Tate Reeves has called the Mississippi Legislature into special session this week.

Lawmakers will gavel in Wednesday at 10am to consider what Reeves called the biggest economic development project in Mississippi history. He says it is coming to Golden Triangle.

Governor Reeves previewed project, saying it is a $2.5 billion capital investment – nearly two-times larger than the previous investment record for the state. He says it will create a thousand jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

“The Mississippi Legislature has helped us build a business climate that encourages economic growth,” Reeves tweeted. “Job creators around the globe want to be in Mississippi. And – together – we are proving that every day!”

The Governor says both Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn, along with other legislative leaders such as Senators Briggs Hopson and Josh Harkins and State Representatives Jason White and Trey Lamar, have been briefed and have been “very helpful.”