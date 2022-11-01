The applications went live on November 1 and must be submitted by November 23.

The fund, which is housed in the Attorney General’s office, was created by the Legislature through HB 1559 during the 2020 Legislative Session. The goal of the fund is to provide funding to direct service providers for trafficking victims throughout Mississippi.

The Fund is managed by a seven-member committee, including appointments by the Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, Commissioner of Public Safety, and Commissioner of Child Protection Services, and one representative of a services provider. The Fund is administered by the Attorney General’s Office.

By statute, funding comes from assessments for convictions of certain crimes, donations, and legislative appropriations. In 2022, the Fund received its first donation from the River of Pearls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, during the 2022 Legislative Session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $2.5 million dollars to the Fund.