The application period will be open today, Tuesday, November 1, through Monday, November 14, 2022.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning today Tuesday, November 1, through Monday, November 14, 2022.

The WHCP provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Commissioner Gipson said he is proud of the assistance that we offer to farmers and land managers through the Wild Hog Control Program.

“Now that most crops have been harvested across the state, farmers normally have more time to devote to battling this nuisance animal,” Gipson said. “I encourage anyone that is experiencing a problem with wild hogs to submit a trap application this November.”

Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

MDAC said that one trap per 500 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

“A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success,” MDAC said.