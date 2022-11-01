Corder, Heidelberg break down Mississippi, national elections on the ballot next Tuesday and look ahead to 2023 statewide elections.

Y’all Politics Managing Editor Frank Corder and Coast attorney James Heidelberg sat down today to discuss the upcoming Midterm Elections taking place next Tuesday, November 8th, predicting the races in Mississippi and talking about the U.S. Senate and House elections that could swing the majority in D.C. toward Republicans.

They also look ahead to the 2023 Mississippi statewide elections next year, with qualifying starting for those races in January.

Watch the full discussion below.