The Mississippi Department of Transporation announced Wednesday morning that former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84.

“Mississippi lost one of its longest tenured public servants and I lost a great friend and mentor,” said MDOT Executive Director and former Hall staffer Brad White. “Commissioner Hall led by example and my life is much better because of the major role he played in it.”

Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner by Governor Kirk Fordice on April 12, 1999, to fill an unexpired term. He served as Central Transportation Commissioner until his retirement in December 2019.

Prior to being elected Commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three terms as a Representative and three terms as a Senator. Hall served as Chairman of the Environmental Committees in both the House and Senate. While in the Senate, he also served as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He was the first recipient of the Hugh L. White Free Enterprise Award.

“I am saddened by the passing of my friend and colleague Dick Hall. I had the honor of serving with him on the transportation commission and developed a deep respect for him and his dedication to our great state,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “He has left a legacy of service and hard work not only at MDOT, but for the entire state of Mississippi.”

Hall was the longest serving member of the Mississippi Transportation Commission with 20 years and nine months. He also served as Chairman for 11 years during that time.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years Jennifer, his children: Bob Hall (Dianne), Chris Hall (Kathy), Allison Hanson, Nathan Hanson (Lorie) and his grandchildren: Christian Hall (Lacy), Shelby Hall, Carter Hanson and Elizabeth Hanson. He and Jennifer resided at the Reservoir in Rankin County. Hall was an active member of Lakeside Presbyterian church and was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army.