Five insurance companies are offering plans. The open enrollment period ends January 15th.

The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) has announced open enrollment through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. The open enrollment period runs November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023.

MID says five health insurance companies will offer plans in Mississippi. They are Ambetter from Magnolia Health, Molina Healthcare, Vantage Health Plan of Mississippi, and UnitedHealthcare. Cigna also joined the Marketplace in 2022.

“Carefully review the options available to you and in your area,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said in a release. “Make sure that the plan you are considering provides the coverage that you need. While low monthly costs are attractive, you also need to consider copays and deductibles that you may have to pay later. Check with the provider to see which facilities are in-network.”

Mississippians can see plan options, monthly premiums and more by clicking here.

You may contact the Mississippi Insurance Department with other insurance-related questions by calling 601-359-3569 or emailing [email protected]