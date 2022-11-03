Kimberly Cook-Nelson named Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer; other nuclear senior leadership advancements featured.

This week, Entergy announced senior leadership changes and advancements including:

Bakken, the new Executive Vice President of Entergy Infrastructure, said these leadership changes are consistent with Entergy Nuclear’s succession planning and methods of cultivating talent as a premier utility and nuclear fleet.

“We have a solid foundation of leaders taking on additional responsibilities with extensive experience in the nuclear power industry. I’m pleased to be part of the collaborative effort among our team as we strive to achieve excellence and produce clean, carbon-free nuclear energy,” Bakken continued.

Kimberly Cook-Nelson, the new Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, joined Entergy in 1996 as the general manager of plant operations at Waterford 3 Steam Electric Station.

“She has held various leadership positions in engineering, maintenance, operations, continuous improvement and nuclear safety, as well as leading the corporate organization,” Entergy Nuclear said. “Recently, she has served as the senior vice president, nuclear corporate services and was the chief operating officer, overseeing Arkansas Nuclear One, River Bend Station and Palisades Power Plant.”

John Dinelli is the Nuclear Chief Operating Officer and has been serving as Vice President, Nuclear Independent Oversight. Through his position, he is responsible for the nuclear plants Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand Gulf, River Bend and Waterford 3.

Prior to his position, Dinelli held several senior leadership assignments, including site vice president at ANO and Waterford 3.

“He has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear industry,” Entergy Nuclear said. “He started with the company at Indian Point Energy Center as a college intern, then was hired as a shift technical advisor in operations. In 1996, he received his senior reactor operator’s license from IPEC and held several roles in the operations department, then moved to the general plant manager.”

Bill Maguire, named Senior Vice President, Nuclear Corporate Services, has overall responsibility for the nuclear fleet’s corporate organizations and reviewing future strategic needs such as subsequent license extensions and advanced reactor designs.

“Maguire most recently worked as chief operating officer,” Entergy Nuclear stated. “Maguire has served in leadership roles at several Entergy plants, including safety assurance director, general manager, vice president of operations support, and site vice president at River Bend Station. He also worked for two years with Entergy’s distribution operations in New Orleans.”