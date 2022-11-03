“Mike Ezell has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on Mississippi 4th Congressional District race, throwing his support behind Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

“Mike Ezell will be a terrific Representative for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Wednesday evening. “As the Sheriff of Jackson County, Mike has a strong record of Upholding the Rule of Law and Protecting the Great People of Mississippi.”

Trump went on to say of Ezell that the Sheriff will “Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Grow the Economy, Support our Vets, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment.”

“Mike Ezell has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump concluded.

Ezell was appreciative of the former President’s support down the stretch.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Ezell said in a statement to Y’all Politics. “In four days, we are going to restore America First leadership in South Mississippi and stop the Biden Administration.”

Ezell defeated incumbent Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo in the June Republican Primary Runoff Election. He faces Democrat nominee Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson in Tuesday’s Midterm Election.