Listen to Part 3 of BPF’s visit with Jack and Elizabeth Coleman.

Bigger Pie Forum has released Part 3 of their conversation with energy and electricity experts Jack and Elizabeth Coleman.

In this latest episode, the Colemans discuss battery technology and storage capacity in electric vehicles as well as the need to give the American people both sides of the renewable story.

BPF’s three-part series with the Colemans has looked at the energy and electricity crisis in the U.K. and Europe that is beginning to happen in parts of the U.S. and what Mississippi can do to prevent it from coming here.

You can hear Part 3 of BPF’s discussion with the Colemans by clicking here.

###

Bigger Pie Forum promotes market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.