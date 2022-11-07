Mississippi voters will decide Congressional races along with judges, a special election for state representative, and more.

The 2022 Midterm Elections will be held across America tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8th.

Republicans are seeking to win the majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress, with the U.S. House of Representatives being their best chance, if polling is to be believed.

The U.S. Senate majority could come down to voters in Pennsylvania and Georgia where both races appear to be a toss-up.

The latest forecasting by FiveThirtyEight shows Republicans in decent shape down the stretch.

In addition, Governor races in states such as Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Texas and Arizona, among others, will be decided on Tuesday.

Here in Mississippi, three of the four incumbent Congressmen are favored to win, while the other seat is expected to go to the Republican nominee who bested the incumbent in the 4th District Primary runoff.

Voters in various parts of the Magnolia State will also decide races for Court of Appeals, Chancery and Circuit Court Judge, Youth Court Judge, School Board, and a special election for State Representative in District 37.

As of Sunday, November 6, the Mississippi Secretary of State reports that the Statewide Election Management System reported a total of 51,849 absentee ballots requested, 51,232 absentee ballots sent, and 46,120 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2022 General Election.

Those absentee ballot received numbers are down significantly from the 2020 presidential election cycle. At the same point during the 2020 General Election, Mississippi reported a total of 248,335 absentee ballots requested , 247,650 absentee ballots sent, and 231,031 absentee ballots received.

Voter turnout thus far in the 2022 election cycle has been low in Mississippi, as was the case in the early summer primaries across much of the state.

Here are the candidates on the ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives in the state’s four Congressional Districts:

1st District

Trent Kelly, Republican (incumbent)

Dianne Black, Democrat

2nd District

Benny Thompson, Democrat (incumbent)

Brian Flowers, Republican

3rd District

Michael Guest, Republican (incumbent)

Shuwaski Young, Democrat

4th District

Mike Ezell, Republican

Johnny DuPree, Democrat

Alden Johnson, Libertarian

Polls will open at 7am in Mississippi and close at 7pm.

Y’all Politics will provide Midterm Election Night coverage. Be sure to follow Y’all Politics on Twitter and Facebook for the most up-to-date election news and notes.