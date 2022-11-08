Mississippi is no stranger to false flag events where candidates, activists or media run with initial events while making far-reaching assumptions before facts are fully known.

Overnight in Mississippi’s capital city, seven fires broke out at various places close to or on Jackson State University.

Those fires occurred at the following locations:

Greater Bethlehem Temple Church

Epiphany Church

Baseball Field on Jackson State University campus

Gas Station on Terry Road

Central Street and Dalton

1101 Pascagoula Street

Terry Road and Cherry Street

As is often the case with such things in the capital city, activists rushed to make assumptions as to the reason for the arson.

Congressional candidate Shuwaski Young, a Democrat running in the 3rd District, took to Twitter to relate it to Election Day and to insinuate it somehow had to do with race.

“This morning several churches were burned in Jackson, Mississippi on Election Day. These cowardly actions invoke historical acts of terrorism when people are fighting for their right to vote and live peacefully as Americans and Mississippians,” Young tweeted. “We will not be deterred and will not be intimidated. We will not allow domestic terrorists to suppress our right to vote. I ask all Mississippians to go vote regardless of this decades old intimidation tactic to suppress our votes today.”

My statement on the church burning in Jackson, Mississippi on #ElectionDay. Go VOTE Mississippi. Just Go VOTE. pic.twitter.com/Xnes0jnjUu — Shuwaski Young for Congress (@shuwaskiyoung) November 8, 2022

This afternoon, Jackson Police Department released the photo above of Devin McLaurin. JPD says he is wanted in connection to the seven arson fires set late last night and earlier this morning in Jackson.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) says it is also assisting with investigations into the arson cases. SFMO deputies are investigating the fire at the Jackson State University baseball field because it is state-owned property. SFMO was also asked by the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) to assist with the investigations at Epiphany Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church.

“JFD has asked the Fire Marshal’s office to bring in two of our arson K9s to investigate at the churches,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said earlier in the day. “We are looking for a suspect. If you have any information, you could receive a reward of up to $5,000, if that information leads to an arrest and arson conviction.”

Y’all Politics reached out to candidate Young given the development in the case and the suspect now being sought for questioning by law authorities, but his campaign did not respond to the message as of the publication of this article.

From the Y’all Politics Memory Division, here are a couple of those previous such false flag events:

February 2017 – YET ANOTHER SEEMING #FALSEFLAG INCIDENT INVOLVING RACIAL GRAFFITI IN MISSISSIPPI

May 2019 – THIRD NOTABLE “FALSE FLAG” INCIDENT INVOLVING FALSELY PORTRAYED HATE CRIMES IN MISSISSIPPI

December 2016 – TURNS OUT CHURCH BURNING WITH “VOTE TRUMP” MARKER WAS A FALSE FLAG INCIDENT AFTER ALL

Anyone with any information about the arson or the whereabouts of McLaurin is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. You can also call Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE at 4:45pm on Tuesday:

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Twitter that Deputies have detained McLaurin acting on a tip from citizens, taking him into custody in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. Jones said he will be transferred to JPD for questioning.