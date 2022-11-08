Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Monday that he planned to recommend a new resolution supporting a new stadium for Jackson State University.

Mayor George Flaggs is promoting a resolution titled, “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University.”

JSU is the fourth largest university in the state of Mississippi and is located in the capital city. It is also an HBCU, Historically Black College and University.

Flaggs and JSU officials are calling on all JSU alumni as well as lawmakers and the State of Mississippi as a whole to join in the effort. He urged those in support to request funding assistance from Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

The new stadium would be located on JSU’s current college campus.

“Jackson State is securing world-wide recognition for our State. College GameDay was held in Jackson, MS. Coach Deion Sanders is bringing positive attention to our state and growing our state’s economy by doing so,” declared Mayor Flaggs in a press release. “At the very least, our State leadership could assist in helping construct and fund a stadium worthy for this University, the players, the students, and the visitors.”

View the resolution below: