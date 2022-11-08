The company will create 21 additional jobs in their expansion of operations, representing a corporate investment of approximately $79 million.

Menasha Packaging, a retail-focused packaging design, manufacturing, and merchandising solutions provider, is expanding operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs.

“It’s already been a banner year for economic development in our state, and Menasha Packaging’s expansion is another big win for Mississippi’s economy. The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I’m excited to see the positive impacts this expansion will have on the lives of our residents. Thank you to the entire Menasha team for your continued commitment to Rankin County and our entire state.”

Menasha’s products include high-graphic displays, boxes and other shipping containers used primarily by consumer product companies. Menasha’s investment includes the expansion of its present manufacturing facility in Pelahatchie Industrial Park and the purchase of additional machinery and equipment.

“We are excited about our expansion into Pelahatchie and the cultural fit that exists with the team here. We are committed to investing not only in the facility, but also in this great team and in the community. We appreciate the assistance provided by the state, county and city in helping us solidify our long-term commitment to Pelahatchie,” said Mike Riegsecker, President, Menasha Packaging Company.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building construction.

“MDA congratulates Menasha Packaging on this expansion. The company’s leadership found the ingredients for success in Rankin County, and as a result, Menasha is growing and creating 21 new jobs for the area’s skilled workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Rankin County and the town of Pelahatchie also are assisting with the project.

Mayor Karl VanHorn of the Town of Pelahatchie said he was thrilled for the announcement of the expansion of the facilities now owned by Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, at the Pelahatchie Industrial Park.

“When we first learned that Menasha Packaging Company had purchased Georgia Pacific’s Color Box operations, we were concerned that the new owner might relocate operations out of state. Thanks to the quick action and hard work of our friends at Mississippi Development Authority, Rankin First and Rankin County, and thanks to the good people at Menasha Packaging Company, we are celebrating not only the retention of a valuable employer right here in Pelahatchie but also an incredible $79 million expansion of operations,” VanHorn said. “The leadership of the town of Pelahatchie has made it clear that we are open for business, and we want to do everything we can to make sure our valuable businesses and industries have a safe, inviting, helpful and business-friendly community to grow and prosper. To our friends at Menasha Packaging Company, we welcome you to our town and our county, and we thank you for your commitment to our citizens and community.”

Menasha Packaging currently employs 95 people at the Rankin County facility.

Brad Calhoun, President, of the Rankin County Board of Supervisors said the county is very proud of its business-friendly climate and its excellent track record for strong, steady economic development and growth across the county.

“The leadership of Rankin County invests heavily in robust, well-trained, well-equipped law enforcement personnel who tirelessly work to keep our county and our citizens safe,” Calhoun said. “The leadership of Rankin County also invests in critical infrastructure such as quality public roads and bridges that serve our community’s transportation needs both in the short term and the long term. One of our goals as leaders is to foster a business climate that leads to the creation of new industries and businesses and the expansion of existing businesses and industries.”