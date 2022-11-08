The state’s four Congressional seats are on the ballot.

Tonight, Mississippi voters will send four Congressman to Washington D.C. for the next two years.

It is expected that the three incumbents – Trent Kelly (R-MS 1), Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2), and Michael Guest (R-MS 3) – will easily win re-election while Republican nominee Mike Ezell will win the three-man race for the 4th Congressional District.

Follow Y’all Politics here and on social media throughout the evening as results come in and races are called.

RESULTS

1st District – 73% – Called for Kelly

Trent Kelly (R) – 71%

Dianne Black (D) – 29%

2nd District – 69% – Called for THOMPSON



Bennie Thompson (D) – 59%

Brian Flowers (R) – 41%

3rd District – 84% – Called for Guest

Michael Guest (R) – 72%

Shuwaski Young (D) – 28%

4th District – 100% – Called for Ezell