Secretary of State Michael Watson provided an update mid-day on the General Election day in Mississippi, November 8, 2022.

Voters in Mississippi headed to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s general election. The ballot was filled with Congressional races, judicial races and some local elections.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find out where you are registered to vote by visiting www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote.