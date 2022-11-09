The new state representative will be sworn in to fill the unexpired term after results have been certified.

Andy Boyd defeated David Chism in Tuesday’s special election in Mississippi House District 37 race, winning the seat to fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Joseph Lynn Wright who died unexpectedly in June of this year.

Boyd won 58% to Chism’s 42% of the vote.

Special elections in Mississippi are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not run under a political party label.

Boyd took to Facebook to thank voters for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“We have made many, many new friends along the way and the help and support we received in all three counties we are most grateful for,” Boyd wrote. “I would like to thank Mr. Chism for his hard work and running a clean campaign. I wish you and your family the best.”

Boyd, the executive director for the Columbus YMCA, said that faith, family, friends and community will continue to be his focus.

“The Lord Jesus has taken us down this path and has been with us every step of the way,” Boyd added.

Boyd was endorsed by the widow of the former State Representative he will now succeed in office.

The unexpired term for Boyd will end in January 2024. It is assumed that he will seek re-election in the 2023 state election cycle, qualifying for which opens in January 2023.