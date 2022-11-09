The 2023 recipients will be recognized at the 35 th Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony on Feb. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m.

This week, the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) announced the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, which are given to individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding work in the artistic disciplines, arts-based community development, and/or arts patronage in Mississippi.

The Governor’s Arts Awards, which underscore the important relationship between government and the arts, will be presented in partnership with the Office of Governor Tate Reeves.

Marie Sanderson, Board Chair of MAC, said they are very excited to honor this excellent group of artists from Mississippi.

“These recipients have made lasting impacts in their fields and Mississippi. We look forward to honoring them at the Two Mississippi Museums in February,” Sanderson said.

Below are the 2023 recipients and rewards:

Ann Fisher-Wirth – Excellence in Literature & Poetry

– Excellence in Literature & Poetry Betsy Bradley – Leadership in Visual Arts & Community

– Leadership in Visual Arts & Community Ed McGowin – Lifetime Achievement

– Lifetime Achievement Ke Francis – Excellence in Visual Arts

– Excellence in Visual Arts King Edward Antoine – Excellence in Music

Antoine – Excellence in Music Ralph Eubanks – Excellence in Literature & Cultural Ambassador

– Excellence in Literature & Cultural Ambassador Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation – The Stephen C. Edds Patron of the Arts Award

The Governor’s Arts Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes individuals and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi.

“Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives, and events are eligible to receive Governor’s Arts Awards, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts,” MAC said. “Notable past recipients include John Grisham, B.B. King, Thalia Mara, the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, and Malaco Records.”

Award recipients are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers.