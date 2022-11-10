These projects will join over $795 million already being spent Mississippi through MDEQ on restoration projects across the Coast.

On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves participated in the 7th Annual Restoration Summit and announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling approximately $49 million.

These 15 projects announced for 2022 were recommended to Governor Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee for his consideration and selection.

Governor Reeves said he remains fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for the Gulf Coast stays on the Gulf Coast.

“Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said. “These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Executive Director Chris Wells said there is a purpose and strategy to their restoration work.

“From ecological restoration and conservation, to infrastructure, to workforce development and tourism, there are many factors at play in each project. We are excited for today’s announcement of projects which directs our work towards continued and purposeful restoration in Mississippi,” Wells said.

The 15 new RESTORE Act projects are listed below.

RESTORE Act Direct Component Funding (Bucket 1): Lowery Island Restoration ($4.4 million) — create a marina and mixed-use district.

Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy ($2.09 million) — purchase equipment to support the establishment of PRCC Aerospace Workforce Academy.

The Kiln Utility District and Fire District Water and Sewer Expansion Project ($3.0 million) — expand water and sewer to support increased development.

Hwy 609 Washington Street Gateway Phase II ($5.5 million) — construct pedestrian friendly features including sidewalks, crosswalks, and landscaped median under Phase II from Old Fort Bayou to Highway 90.

Trent Lott International Airport North Apron Expansion ($2.4 million) — expand the north apron of the Trent Lott International Airport.

Magnificent Mile: I-10 Hwy 63 Corridor Improvement ($5.5 million) — investment in road infrastructure to alleviate traffic congestion and encourage development.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Secondary Runway Extension ($2.2 million) — funding will expand the secondary runway.

Port Bienville Railroad Intermodal Expansion ($3.3 million) — construction of a 7-track classification yard and the addition of a truck to rail intermodal facility expansion.