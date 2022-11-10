The 3rd District Congressman will support McCarthy for Speaker. He’s also eyeing a seat on House Appropriations. WATCH->

Recently re-elected 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to assess Tuesday’s Midterm Election in Mississippi, saying his team worked hard to build bridges and turnout the vote.

It worked. Guest won re-election by a greater margin in 2022 than he did in 2020, beating Democrat Shuwaski Young by pulling in 71% of the vote.

Congressman Guest says he is looking forward to being in the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, assuming the remaining races are called as expected, moving Republicans over the necessary 218 seats.

Guest has served on the House Homeland Security Committee during this Congress and hopes to continue his work there while also gaining a seat on the House Appropriations Committee. Outgoing 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo has held a seat on the House Appropriations Committee but with him no returning, Guest sees it as an opportunity for him to retain the seat for the benefit of Mississippi.

Guest told Y’all Politics that he plans to support current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader and believes Mississippi’s other two Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly and Mike Ezell – will do the same.

Watch the full interview with Congressman Guest below.